Paisalo Digital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd and TV18 Broadcast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 December 2021.

Paisalo Digital Ltd tumbled 8.27% to Rs 801.15 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2044 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7844 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd lost 7.49% to Rs 2218.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40985 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11542 shares in the past one month.

Torrent Power Ltd crashed 6.81% to Rs 557.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71118 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59730 shares in the past one month.

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd dropped 6.25% to Rs 103.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 74741 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55915 shares in the past one month.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd fell 6.13% to Rs 49. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)