Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kitex Garments Ltd, Equitas Holdings Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd and Force Motors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 July 2021.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 244.9 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71018 shares in the past one month.

Kitex Garments Ltd spiked 19.96% to Rs 168.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86329 shares in the past one month.

Equitas Holdings Ltd soared 17.73% to Rs 135.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd advanced 13.08% to Rs 686.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1175 shares in the past one month.

Force Motors Ltd gained 12.88% to Rs 1555.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25342 shares in the past one month.

