Paisalo Digital to consider the issuance of NCDs on Sept. 27

The board of Paisalo Digital decided to meet on Monday, 27 September 2021 to consider, issue and allot unlisted, unsecured, unrated non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement basis.

Paisalo Digital's consolidated net profit jumped 12.4% to Rs 16.94 crore on a 5.9% increase in total income to Rs 91.69 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

Shares of Paisalo Digital gained 0.76% to Rs 790.95 on BSE. Paisalo Digital is a non-banking finance company NBFC providing loans to individuals, micro, small and medium enterprises, and to Joint Liability Group (MFI).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)