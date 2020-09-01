Palred Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 151.37% to Rs 14.63 croreNet profit of Palred Technologies reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 151.37% to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.635.82 151 OPM %4.65-29.38 -PBDT0.61-1.19 LP PBT0.46-1.29 LP NP0.30-1.24 LP
