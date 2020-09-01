VLS Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.86 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
VLS Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 82.73 crore in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit rises 39.21% in the June 2020 quarter
Manappuram Finance standalone net profit rises 67.54% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 181.35% to Rs 7.09 croreNet profit of VLS Finance reported to Rs 11.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 181.35% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.092.52 181 OPM %70.80-158.73 -PBDT5.11-4.01 LP PBT4.90-4.29 LP NP11.86-1.84 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU