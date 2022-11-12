Pan Electronics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
MIRC Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
MIC Electronics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sensex drops 184 pts; Nifty below 17,200; breadth turns negative
Precision Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Mystic Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 135.29% to Rs 0.40 croreNet Loss of Pan Electronics (India) reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 135.29% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.400.17 135 OPM %-140.00-147.06 -PBDT-0.70-0.40 -75 PBT-0.97-1.02 5 NP-0.97-1.02 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU