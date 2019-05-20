JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Hindustan Housing Company approves change in directorate
Business Standard

Panacea Biotec gets UDFDA approval for supply of Azacitidine Injection to US market

Capital Market 

Panacea Biotec's Oncology Parenteral Formulation Facility at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, India, received United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for manufacture and supply of Azacitidine Injection, 100 mg/vial, for the US market.

Panacea Biotec's state-of-the-art pharmaceutical formulation facility at Baddi is already approved by National Regulatory Authority (NRA) of India and USFDA for other oral solids and injectable products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 18:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements