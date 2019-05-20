Panacea Biotec gets UDFDA approval for supply of Azacitidine Injection to US market

-
ALSO READ
Panacea to raise Rs 864 cr for one-time settlement with lenders
Outcome of board meeting of Panacea Biotec
Panacea Biotec's lenders approve one-time settlement of outstanding dues
Board of Panacea Biotec approves allotment of NCDs aggregating Rs 743 cr
Wockhardt's prostate cancer drug receives USFDA approval
-
Panacea Biotec's Oncology Parenteral Formulation Facility at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, India, received United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for manufacture and supply of Azacitidine Injection, 100 mg/vial, for the US market.
Panacea Biotec's state-of-the-art pharmaceutical formulation facility at Baddi is already approved by National Regulatory Authority (NRA) of India and USFDA for other oral solids and injectable products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU