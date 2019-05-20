Outcome of board meeting of T.V. Today Network

At meeting held on 20 May 2019The Board of T.V. Today Network at its meeting held on 20 May 2019 has approved to withdraw the application from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ("MIB") for the transfer of radio business of the Company, comprising of three radio stations in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata (currently operated under the frequency 104.8FM and brand name "ISHQ 1 04 .8FM") ("Radio Business") to Entertainment Network (India).
Further, the Board of Directors granted an in principle approval for transfer of Radio Business of the Company to Vibgyor Broadcasting, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, as a going concern, subject to approval of shareholders and MIB and such other approvals, consents, permissions and sanctions as may be required or deemed necessary.
The Board has approved equity investment of an amount not exceeding Rs. 5 lakh in Vibgyor Broadcasting, a Wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company
