Outcome of board meeting of T.V. Today Network

The Board of at its meeting held on 20 May 2019 has approved to withdraw the application from ("MIB") for the transfer of radio business of the Company, comprising of three radio stations in Delhi, and (currently operated under the frequency 104.8FM and brand name "ISHQ 1 04 .8FM") ("Radio Business") to Entertainment Network (India).

Further, the Board of Directors granted an in principle approval for transfer of Radio Business of the Company to Vibgyor Broadcasting, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, as a going concern, subject to approval of shareholders and MIB and such other approvals, consents, permissions and sanctions as may be required or deemed necessary.

The Board has approved equity investment of an amount not exceeding Rs. 5 lakh in Vibgyor Broadcasting, a Wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company

