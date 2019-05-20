JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Nifty May futures at premium

Board of Indostar Capital Finance approves increase in borrowing limit to Rs 25K cr
Business Standard

Board of Indostar Capital Finance approves issue of NCDs for Rs 10,000 cr

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 20 May 2019

The Board of Indostar Capital Finance at its meeting held on 20 May 2019 approved the Issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) for an amount not exceeding Rs 10,000 crore on private placement basis, in one or more series / tranches during a year from the date of approval by the shareholders of the Company, within the aggregate borrowing limits, subject to approval by shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and authorised the Debenture Committee to determine and approve the detailed terms and conditions of the NCDs to be issued.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 18:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements