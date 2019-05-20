Board of Indostar Capital Finance approves issue of NCDs for Rs 10,000 cr

-
ALSO READ
Indostar Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 76.83% in the December 2018 quarter
Sebi settles case with individual in IndoStar Capital case
Indostar Capital Finance to allot NCDs aggregating Rs 250 cr
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
IndoStar Capital Finance completes acquisition of commercial vehicle business of India Infoline Finance
-
At meeting held on 20 May 2019The Board of Indostar Capital Finance at its meeting held on 20 May 2019 approved the Issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) for an amount not exceeding Rs 10,000 crore on private placement basis, in one or more series / tranches during a year from the date of approval by the shareholders of the Company, within the aggregate borrowing limits, subject to approval by shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and authorised the Debenture Committee to determine and approve the detailed terms and conditions of the NCDs to be issued.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU