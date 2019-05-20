Board of Indostar Capital Finance approves increase in borrowing limit to Rs 25K cr

-
ALSO READ
Indostar Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 76.83% in the December 2018 quarter
Sebi settles case with individual in IndoStar Capital case
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Indostar Capital Finance to allot NCDs aggregating Rs 250 cr
IndoStar Capital Finance completes acquisition of commercial vehicle business of India Infoline Finance
-
At meeting held on 20 May 2019The Board of Indostar Capital Finance at its meeting held on 20 May 2019 has approved the increase in the aggregate borrowing limits to Rs 25,000 crore over and above the aggregate, for the time being, of the paid-up share capital, free reserves and securities premium of the Company and conferred authorisation in this regard, subject to approval by shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU