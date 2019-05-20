Board of Indostar Capital Finance approves increase in borrowing limit to Rs 25K cr

JUST IN
At meeting held on 20 May 2019

The Board of Indostar Capital Finance at its meeting held on 20 May 2019 has approved the increase in the aggregate borrowing limits to Rs 25,000 crore over and above the aggregate, for the time being, of the paid-up share capital, free reserves and securities premium of the Company and conferred authorisation in this regard, subject to approval by shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting

