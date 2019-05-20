Board of Capital India Finance approves grant of 3.05 lakh shares under ESOP

JUST IN
At meeting held on 20 May 2019

The Board of Capital India Finance at its meeting held on 20 May 2019 approved the grant of 3,05,000 (Three Lakhs Five Thousand) options to the eligible employees of the Company under the CIFL Employee Stock Option Plan 2018 ('ESOP 2018') at an exercise price of Rs. 72/- (Rupees Seventy Two only) per option.

