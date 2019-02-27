Panacea Biotec spurts after board OKs one time settlement with lenders

rose 3.82% to Rs 201 at 14:19 IST on BSE after the company said its board approved one time settlement with the consortium of lenders of the company.

Panacea Biotec's board approved raising funds by issuing listed/unlisted, secured/unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures, aggregating upto Rs 864 crore on private placement basis, in one or more series/tranches. The funds are proposed to be used by the company for purposes, including one time settlement with the consortium of lenders of the company; settlement of stretched payables, employees dues, MAT etc.; and for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes, as required, from time to time.

Further, the board also approved demerger of business of the company through scheme of arrangement (with few modifications in the scheme of arrangement which was earlier approved by the board in its meeting held on 13 September 2017) subject to applicable approvals.

The board also approved raising of funds through issue of warrants by issuing up to 71.11 lakh warrants of Rs 180 each, exercisable into equal number of equity shares of face value of Re 1 each of the company on a preferential basis amounting upto Rs 128 crore.

The board approved transfer of the business of the company to a wholly owned subsidiary of the company (to be incorporated), as a going concern, together with all identified assets, contracts, permission and consents, rights, registrations, personnel & employees, other assets and liabilities in relation to the said business.

All the above matters shall be subject to permissions, sanctions and approvals as may be necessary under the applicable provisions of law and execution of the definitive documents.

The company said its extraordinary general meeting is scheduled on Monday, 25 March 2019.

