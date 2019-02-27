Linde India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JUST IN
Corporation Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd and Allahabad Bank are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 February 2019.

Linde India Ltd surged 7.44% to Rs 457.05 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 31834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20409 shares in the past one month.

Corporation Bank spiked 6.51% to Rs 31.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92736 shares in the past one month.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd soared 6.45% to Rs 60.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 85721 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

PC Jeweller Ltd advanced 6.28% to Rs 71.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Allahabad Bank jumped 5.70% to Rs 46.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 12:00 IST

