TTK Healthcare standalone net profit declines 38.05% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.79% to Rs 139.61 croreNet profit of TTK Healthcare declined 38.05% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.79% to Rs 139.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 145.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.12% to Rs 24.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.71% to Rs 627.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 577.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales139.61145.11 -4 627.88577.55 9 OPM %7.0210.98 -7.897.37 - PBDT11.3917.28 -34 53.9345.39 19 PBT7.3113.65 -46 39.2630.15 30 NP4.957.99 -38 24.3718.17 34
