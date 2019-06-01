TTK Healthcare standalone net profit declines 38.05% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.79% to Rs 139.61 crore

Net profit of Healthcare declined 38.05% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.79% to Rs 139.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 145.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.12% to Rs 24.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.71% to Rs 627.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 577.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

