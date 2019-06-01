K K Fincorp reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 1200.00% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of K K Fincorp reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1200.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.130.01 1200 0.150.05 200 OPM %76.92-200.00 -6.67-200.00 - PBDT0.10-0.02 LP 0.13-0.11 LP PBT0.10-0.02 LP 0.13-0.11 LP NP0.07-0.01 LP 0.09-0.07 LP
