Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 82.67% to Rs 0.57 crore

Net loss of Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 82.67% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.573.29 -83 OPM %-122.8110.94 -PBDT-0.700.36 PL PBT-0.700.36 PL NP-0.700.27 PL

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:53 IST

