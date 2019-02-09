Gothi Plascon (India) standalone net profit rises 8.45% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 7.58% to Rs 0.71 croreNet profit of Gothi Plascon (India) rose 8.45% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.58% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.710.66 8 OPM %88.7390.91 -PBDT0.770.71 8 PBT0.770.71 8 NP0.770.71 8
