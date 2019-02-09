Cybele Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cybele Industries standalone net profit rises 5850.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Cybele Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.90 crore in the June 2018 quarter
MP: 2 transgender booked for forcefully making a man undergo gender transition
Khadi and Village Industries provide employment to 140.36 lakh persons in 2017-18
Britannia Industries Q3 up 14 pc at Rs 300 cr
-
Sales rise 71.04% to Rs 6.26 croreNet loss of Cybele Industries reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 71.04% to Rs 6.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.263.66 71 OPM %2.0818.31 -PBDT0.080.58 -86 PBT-0.070.43 PL NP-0.070.43 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU