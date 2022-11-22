Pansari Developers consolidated net profit declines 73.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 68.19% to Rs 5.44 crore

Net profit of Pansari Developers declined 73.86% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 68.19% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.4417.1022.4314.621.172.450.702.170.461.76

