Pansari Developers consolidated net profit declines 73.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 68.19% to Rs 5.44 crore

Net profit of Pansari Developers declined 73.86% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 68.19% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.4417.10 -68 OPM %22.4314.62 -PBDT1.172.45 -52 PBT0.702.17 -68 NP0.461.76 -74

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 07:59 IST

