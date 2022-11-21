JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Spacenet Enterprises India standalone net profit rises 436.36% in the September 2022 quarter

SGX indicates weak opening
Business Standard

Regal Entertainment & Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Regal Entertainment & Consultants reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %0-50.00 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 07:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU