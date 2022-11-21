Regal Entertainment & Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreRegal Entertainment & Consultants reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %0-50.00 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100
