JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Quick Heal Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.29 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit declines 51.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 36.60% to Rs 735.89 crore

Net profit of Parag Milk Foods declined 51.31% to Rs 9.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.60% to Rs 735.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 538.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales735.89538.71 37 OPM %4.559.11 -PBDT22.9038.87 -41 PBT10.6425.35 -58 NP9.2619.02 -51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU