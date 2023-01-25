Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit declines 51.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.60% to Rs 735.89 crore

Net profit of Parag Milk Foods declined 51.31% to Rs 9.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.60% to Rs 735.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 538.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.735.89538.714.559.1122.9038.8710.6425.359.2619.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)