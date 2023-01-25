Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit declines 51.31% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 36.60% to Rs 735.89 croreNet profit of Parag Milk Foods declined 51.31% to Rs 9.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.60% to Rs 735.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 538.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales735.89538.71 37 OPM %4.559.11 -PBDT22.9038.87 -41 PBT10.6425.35 -58 NP9.2619.02 -51
