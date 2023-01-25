PDS consolidated net profit rises 17.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.33% to Rs 2573.75 crore

Net profit of PDS rose 17.89% to Rs 77.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 65.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.33% to Rs 2573.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2231.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

