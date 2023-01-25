Bliss GVS Pharma reports consolidated net profit of Rs 27.94 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit rises 6.06% in the June 2022 quarter
Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit declines 34.88% in the September 2022 quarter
Aurobindo Pharma arm gets USFDA nod for fungal infection drug
Benchmarks near the day's high; pharma stocks witnessed bargain buying
Aurobindo Pharma's step-down subsidiary to commercialize Ryzneuta in the United States
-
Sales decline 4.87% to Rs 205.72 croreNet profit of Bliss GVS Pharma reported to Rs 27.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 50.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.87% to Rs 205.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 216.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales205.72216.26 -5 OPM %23.1815.80 -PBDT52.0739.16 33 PBT47.4334.73 37 NP27.94-50.11 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU