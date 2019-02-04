JUST IN
Equitas Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 62.53 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 29.64% to Rs 557.25 crore

Net profit of Equitas Holdings reported to Rs 62.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 30.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 29.64% to Rs 557.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 429.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales557.25429.86 30 OPM %52.6231.18 -PBDT121.61-22.72 LP PBT98.24-45.25 LP NP62.53-30.05 LP

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 16:09 IST

