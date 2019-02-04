JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 446.23 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

IDBI Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 4185.48 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income decline 5.25% to Rs 5492.82 crore

Net Loss of IDBI Bank reported to Rs 4185.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1524.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income declined 5.25% to Rs 5492.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5797.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income5492.825797.20 -5 OPM %-43.100.77 -PBDT-5805.48-2759.13 -110 PBT-5805.48-2759.13 -110 NP-4185.48-1524.31 -175

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 16:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements