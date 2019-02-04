Cimmco reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.63 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 451.38% to Rs 91.86 croreNet profit of Cimmco reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 451.38% to Rs 91.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales91.8616.66 451 OPM %6.64-1.68 -PBDT1.56-3.43 LP PBT0.55-4.97 LP NP0.63-4.89 LP
