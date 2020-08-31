Board of Welspun Corp approves foray into ductile pipes business

Also approved LT borrowings up to Rs 500 cr

The Board of Welspun Corp at its meeting held on 31 August 2020 has approved in-principle, the entry of the Company in to Ductile Pipes business at an appropriate time and value through organic and inorganic route.

The Board also approved borrowing of long term funds up to Rs 500 crore for general corporate purposes by issue of debt securities.

