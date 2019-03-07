Paraguay An Important Partner Of India In Latin American And Caribbean region Says Vice President

-
ALSO READ
South Korea important partner of India's key initiatives, says PM ahead of visit
India aims to be among world's top 3 economies in next 15 years: Modi
PM reaches South Korea, begins two-visit
Our ties with India on right track, says Chinese Ambassador
PM reaches South Korea, begins two-day visit
-
The Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu held high level talks with the leadership of Paraguay, in Asuncion, in a bid to extend India's outreach in the Latin American region and strengthen bilateral ties. The Vice President who is on a two-day visit to the Latin American Country, is the highest-level representative of the Republic of India to visit Paraguay in the last 58 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on 13 September 1961.
The Vice President called on the President of the Republic of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, the Vice President, Hugo Velázquez, and the President of the National Congress (Senate), Silvio Ovelar. The Vice President emphasized that Paraguay was an important partner of India in the Latin American and Caribbean region and said that the bilateral relations between the two nations have been showing an upward trend. He opined that India and Paraguay shared common values, interests, aspirations and promising futures.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU