OECD Sees Indian Economy Growing At 7.2% In 2019, Highlights Easing Financial Conditions

According to an Interim Economic Statement of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Indian economic growth is seen improving to 7.2% in 2019 and 7.3% in 2020 after growing by 7% in 2018.

However, the projections for 2019 and 2020 have been trimmed by 0.10% compared to the November estimate by the Business confidence and investment remain strong, and activity should benefit from easing financial conditions, lower oil prices, accommodative fiscal policy and recent structural reforms.

