Liberty Shoes standalone net profit declines 63.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.36% to Rs 158.52 crore

Net profit of Liberty Shoes declined 63.00% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.36% to Rs 158.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 151.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.158.52151.908.3511.059.9013.492.596.201.855.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)