Liberty Shoes standalone net profit declines 63.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.36% to Rs 158.52 croreNet profit of Liberty Shoes declined 63.00% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.36% to Rs 158.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 151.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales158.52151.90 4 OPM %8.3511.05 -PBDT9.9013.49 -27 PBT2.596.20 -58 NP1.855.00 -63
