Parsvnath Developers reports standalone net loss of Rs 27.49 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Parsvnath Developers reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.90 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Parsvnath Developers reports Q2 net loss of Rs 21 cr
Parsvnath Developers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Drop forensic audit and permit statutory audit: Parsvnath Developers to Sebi
NCLT closes insolvency proceedings against Parsvnath Landmark
-
Sales rise 5.17% to Rs 20.75 croreNet Loss of Parsvnath Developers reported to Rs 27.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 27.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.17% to Rs 20.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales20.7519.73 5 OPM %1.98-50.89 -PBDT-32.89-36.52 10 PBT-35.27-39.19 10 NP-27.49-27.96 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU