Remi Sales & Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.08 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 25.81% to Rs 35.78 croreNet profit of Remi Sales & Engineering reported to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.81% to Rs 35.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales35.7828.44 26 OPM %3.41-13.68 -PBDT1.60-3.74 LP PBT1.49-3.82 LP NP1.08-2.55 LP
