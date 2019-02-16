JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sharon Bio-Medicine reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.15% to Rs 28.59 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 9.15% to Rs 28.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 31.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales28.5931.47 -9 OPM %6.407.82 -PBDT0.961.04 -8 PBT0.050.11 -55 NP0.040.07 -43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 16:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements