Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 94.77% to Rs 0.15 croreNet Loss of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 94.77% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.152.87 -95 OPM %-126.67-16.38 -PBDT-0.43-1.15 63 PBT-0.48-1.20 60 NP-0.48-1.20 60
