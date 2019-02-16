JUST IN
Sharon Bio-Medicine reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Shree Rajasthan Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.77 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 24.53% to Rs 39.39 crore

Net Loss of Shree Rajasthan Syntex reported to Rs 7.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 24.53% to Rs 39.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 52.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales39.3952.19 -25 OPM %-10.871.65 -PBDT-7.71-0.27 -2756 PBT-8.85-1.46 -506 NP-7.77-1.26 -517

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 16:02 IST

