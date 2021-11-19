Parsvnath Developers to co-develop shopping mall in New Delhi

-
Parsvnath Developers has entered into Limited Liability Partnership Agreement dated 18 November 2021 with Unity Buildwell for undertaking the development of a high end Shopping Mall ('Project') on the land admeasuring 28,400 sq. mtrs., allotted by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation ('DMRC') on BOT basis, having a potential of 4,00,000 sq. ft. (approx.) leasable area, situated at Netaji Subhash Place, Near Netaji Subhash Place Metro Station, Opposite Wazirpur District Center, Pitampura, New Delhi - 110034 through a Special Purpose Entity viz. 'Unity Parsvnaths LLP' incorporated for the same.
The construction and development work at the Project site has commenced after obtaining all the requisite sanctions and approvals in respect of the Project, including the approval of DMRC for development of the Project by Unity Parsvnaths LLP.
