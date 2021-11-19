SC allows Govt. to divest its entire stake in Hindustan Zinc

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 15.71%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 2.13%
Hindustan Zinc extends shutdown of roaster at Chanderiya smelter
Hindustan Copper spurts on buzz Vedanta eyes Govt's stake
Hindustan Zinc gains on incorporating new subsidiary
-
Vedanta announced that the Supreme Court has passed a judgment in writ petition no. 229 of 2014 on 18 November 2021.
The Supreme Court vide its judgment has allowed the Government to go ahead with its proposal to divest its complete stake in Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of the Company ('HZL') in the open market and in accordance with the rules and regulations of SEBI. It held that HZL is no longer a Government company and Government is exercising its rights as a shareholder and no bar exists on the exercise of such a right by the Government.
The Supreme Court vide the same judgment also directed CBI to register a regular case in relation to the process followed for the disinvestment of HZL in the year 2002 by the Government.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU