Patanjali Foods standalone net profit rises 15.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.21% to Rs 7926.64 crore

Net profit of Patanjali Foods rose 15.00% to Rs 269.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 234.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.21% to Rs 7926.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6280.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7926.646280.464.646.69386.22352.74343.47319.60269.19234.07

