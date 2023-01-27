Patanjali Foods standalone net profit rises 15.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.21% to Rs 7926.64 croreNet profit of Patanjali Foods rose 15.00% to Rs 269.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 234.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.21% to Rs 7926.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6280.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7926.646280.46 26 OPM %4.646.69 -PBDT386.22352.74 9 PBT343.47319.60 7 NP269.19234.07 15
