Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 87.98% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 518.75% in the September 2022 quarter
Indian Hotels Co. Q1 PAT soars to Rs 170 cr
Indian Hotels Co signs 2nd hotel in Dharamshala
Asian Hotels (East) fixes record date for issue of bonus equity shares
Lemon Tree Hotels rises on signing new property in Jamshedpur
-
Sales rise 46.65% to Rs 28.26 croreNet profit of Benares Hotels rose 87.98% to Rs 8.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 46.65% to Rs 28.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales28.2619.27 47 OPM %43.6339.44 -PBDT12.577.48 68 PBT11.085.90 88 NP8.294.41 88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU