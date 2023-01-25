Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 87.98% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 46.65% to Rs 28.26 crore

Net profit of Benares Hotels rose 87.98% to Rs 8.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 46.65% to Rs 28.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales28.2619.27 47 OPM %43.6339.44 -PBDT12.577.48 68 PBT11.085.90 88 NP8.294.41 88

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 17:56 IST

