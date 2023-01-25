Tata Elxsi standalone net profit rises 28.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.69% to Rs 817.74 crore

Net profit of Tata Elxsi rose 28.96% to Rs 194.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 150.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.69% to Rs 817.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 635.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.817.74635.4130.1933.18261.53214.35240.10200.31194.68150.96

