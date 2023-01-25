Tata Elxsi standalone net profit rises 28.96% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 28.69% to Rs 817.74 croreNet profit of Tata Elxsi rose 28.96% to Rs 194.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 150.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.69% to Rs 817.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 635.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales817.74635.41 29 OPM %30.1933.18 -PBDT261.53214.35 22 PBT240.10200.31 20 NP194.68150.96 29
