Pennar Group bags orders worth Rs 311 crore

For Immediate ReleasePennar Group, a leading value-added engineering products and solutions company announced that it has bagged orders worth Rs 311 crores during the month of April 2019 across its various business verticals. The Group's flagship company Pennar Industries Limited (PIL) received multiple orders aggregating Rs 173 crore across its business verticals. The orders received were from Integrated Coach Factory, Rail Coach Factory and Universal Engineering for railway products; Emerson, Endurance, Wabco, Ashok Leyland, Yamaha for industrial components; Sterling & Wilson, Hammon and Thermax for CRFS products; IFB, L G Balakrishnan and Wahi Sons for CRSS products and various customers from the automobile industry for tubes.
