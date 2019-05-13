Ester Industries partners with a global chemical leader to supply Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) polymers

-
On 13 May 2019Ester Industries, India's leading manufacturer of polyester films, engineering plastics and specialty polymers, has entered into a long term agreement with a global chemical leader to supply innovative Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) polymers. Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is manufactured from virgin raw materials. The innovative PBT on the other hand is manufactured from recycled PET waste and as a result is far more environmentally friendly while offering the same benefits as PBT. The product is used across various applications which include textiles, fibre, automotive, industrial and consumer electronics.
