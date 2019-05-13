JUST IN
India Needs To Actively Encourage FDI In Petrochemical Sector Rather Than FTAs
Ester Industries partners with a global chemical leader to supply Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) polymers

On 13 May 2019

Ester Industries, India's leading manufacturer of polyester films, engineering plastics and specialty polymers, has entered into a long term agreement with a global chemical leader to supply innovative Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) polymers. Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is manufactured from virgin raw materials. The innovative PBT on the other hand is manufactured from recycled PET waste and as a result is far more environmentally friendly while offering the same benefits as PBT. The product is used across various applications which include textiles, fibre, automotive, industrial and consumer electronics.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 12:42 IST

