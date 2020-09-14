Persistent Systems forms global alliance with Actifio

Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, today announced a global alliance with Persistent Systems, to help enterprises with data stack modernization and acceleration of digital transformation initiatives.

With 11,000 employees worldwide, Persistent is a leader in software-driven transformation and digital business acceleration across industries and geographies.

Persistent's global resources and experience give it the ability to scale quickly to meet the needs of enterprise clients. The agility of Actifio's multi-cloud copy data management platform will help Persistent deliver modern data protection and instant data access that reduces time to market for new applications while improving security, compliance and governance.

The announcement was made on 11 September 2020.

