Persistent Systems recognized for its hybrid cloud services

Persistent Systems has been cited as a leader in the traditional outsourcing Archetype for hybrid and private cloud deployments in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Services & Solutions Archetype Report.

Persistent was also identified as a noteworthy player for its remote operations strategy in the managed services Archetype and for its focus on customer experience under the transformational archetype.

This Archetype Report examines four types of customers, or archetypes, that are looking for next-generation private and hybrid cloud services and solutions.

The report evaluates the relative capabilities of 30 providers to deliver services to the four archetypes: traditional, managed services, transformational and pioneering.

