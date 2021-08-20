Persistent Systems recognized for its hybrid cloud services

-
ALSO READ
Datamatics recognized as Leader in Global Outsourcing Service Providers
Wipro to use IBM's new Automation Foundation and IBM Cloud Paks for Automation
RBL Bank selects AWS as preferred cloud provider
Cyient launches Mobius for outage planning and scheduling
Persistent Systems, IBM collaborate to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption
-
Persistent Systems has been cited as a leader in the traditional outsourcing Archetype for hybrid and private cloud deployments in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Services & Solutions Archetype Report.
Persistent was also identified as a noteworthy player for its remote operations strategy in the managed services Archetype and for its focus on customer experience under the transformational archetype.
This Archetype Report examines four types of customers, or archetypes, that are looking for next-generation private and hybrid cloud services and solutions.
The report evaluates the relative capabilities of 30 providers to deliver services to the four archetypes: traditional, managed services, transformational and pioneering.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU