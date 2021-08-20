Wipro launches @now Studio in Plano, Texas

-
ALSO READ
LTI launches Operational Technology Management solution - ServiceNow
Wipro partners with ServiceNow to offer FieldX for enhanced after-sales services
Wipro appoints Jason Eichenholz as Global Partnership Lead
Subex gains on launching augmented analytics platform
Ramco Systems jumps after Iraqi Airways adopts Ramco aviation software
-
To serve as a hub for advanced analytics and cloud technologiesWipro announced the launch of its @now Studio in partnership with ServiceNow to support digital transformations for customers, increase innovation, and develop unique industry solutions.
The @now Studio leverages ServiceNow's digital workflows and simplified processes to develop customized solutions. The studio will focus on building competencies, serving as a platform to develop and showcase solutions, accelerating co-selling and co-creation with ServiceNow, and leveraging the ecosystem including universities and leading start-ups. Additionally, there will be a focus on ServiceNow Global Risk & Compliance and Security Operations to help clients protect their data and remain secure.
The @now Studio is located at Wipro's Technology Center in Plano, Texas where Wipro has a state-of-the-art facility focused on developing niche capabilities in new and emerging technologies. The Technology Center serves as a hub for advanced analytics and cloud technologies and is the company's US cyber security center. This is Wipro's first @now Studio. There are plans to launch additional studios in Europe and APMEA in the coming months.
The @now Studio also supports Wipro's continued efforts to create jobs throughout Texas and hire graduates from universities including the University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas at Austin, University of North Texas, and University of Houston.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU