Wipro launches @now Studio in Plano, Texas

To serve as a hub for advanced analytics and cloud technologies

Wipro announced the launch of its @now Studio in partnership with ServiceNow to support digital transformations for customers, increase innovation, and develop unique industry solutions.

The @now Studio leverages ServiceNow's digital workflows and simplified processes to develop customized solutions. The studio will focus on building competencies, serving as a platform to develop and showcase solutions, accelerating co-selling and co-creation with ServiceNow, and leveraging the ecosystem including universities and leading start-ups. Additionally, there will be a focus on ServiceNow Global Risk & Compliance and Security Operations to help clients protect their data and remain secure.

The @now Studio is located at Wipro's Technology Center in Plano, Texas where Wipro has a state-of-the-art facility focused on developing niche capabilities in new and emerging technologies. The Technology Center serves as a hub for advanced analytics and cloud technologies and is the company's US cyber security center. This is Wipro's first @now Studio. There are plans to launch additional studios in Europe and APMEA in the coming months.

The @now Studio also supports Wipro's continued efforts to create jobs throughout Texas and hire graduates from universities including the University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas at Austin, University of North Texas, and University of Houston.

