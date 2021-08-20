Natco Pharma provides legal update on Ibrutinib

Natco Pharma announced that a US District Court has issued a decision in favour of Pharmacyclics (a subsidiary of AbbVie), the brand owner of Imbruvica in a PIV litigation involving the product.

NATCO and its marketing partner in US for the product, Alvogen Pine Brook LLC, USA, shall review the judgement and evaluate all options to appeal the judgement.

The company believes that it has a strong case and will continue to defend vigorously.

In the year 2018 NATCO and Alvogen, have filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) with PIV certification for generic version of the product.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)