JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Venus Remedies reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.93 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Petron Engineering Construction reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.41 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 29.09% to Rs 29.06 crore

Net Loss of Petron Engineering Construction reported to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 58.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 29.09% to Rs 29.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 40.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales29.0640.98 -29 OPM %-5.64-198.93 -PBDT-1.59-85.89 98 PBT-3.41-87.53 96 NP-3.41-58.54 94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 16:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements