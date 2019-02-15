Petron Engineering Construction reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.41 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 29.09% to Rs 29.06 croreNet Loss of Petron Engineering Construction reported to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 58.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 29.09% to Rs 29.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 40.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales29.0640.98 -29 OPM %-5.64-198.93 -PBDT-1.59-85.89 98 PBT-3.41-87.53 96 NP-3.41-58.54 94
