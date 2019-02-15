JUST IN
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty consolidated net profit rises 90.20% in the December 2018 quarter
Seya Industries standalone net profit rises 43.64% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 18.43% to Rs 104.67 crore

Net profit of Seya Industries rose 43.64% to Rs 22.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.43% to Rs 104.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 88.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales104.6788.38 18 OPM %34.1934.75 -PBDT31.7226.44 20 PBT27.7022.50 23 NP22.5815.72 44

