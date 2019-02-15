Surya Roshni standalone net profit rises 0.26% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 22.28% to Rs 1605.28 crore

Net profit of Surya Roshni rose 0.26% to Rs 31.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 31.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 1605.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1312.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1605.281312.80 22 OPM %5.996.99 -PBDT67.1167.00 0 PBT44.5645.20 -1 NP31.1031.02 0

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 16:55 IST

