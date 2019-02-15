Stovec Industries standalone net profit rises 22.43% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.93% to Rs 51.17 croreNet profit of Stovec Industries rose 22.43% to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 14.93% to Rs 51.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 60.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
For the full year,net profit rose 53.99% to Rs 39.56 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 25.69 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales declined 11.28% to Rs 193.02 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 217.57 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Dec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales51.1760.15 -15 193.02217.57 -11 OPM %17.2215.39 -20.9319.15 - PBDT9.8910.02 -1 46.2945.37 2 PBT8.778.34 5 41.0439.39 4 NP6.665.44 22 39.5625.69 54
