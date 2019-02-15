Stovec Industries standalone net profit rises 22.43% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 14.93% to Rs 51.17 crore

Net profit of rose 22.43% to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 14.93% to Rs 51.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 60.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.99% to Rs 39.56 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 25.69 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales declined 11.28% to Rs 193.02 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 217.57 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

51.1760.15193.02217.5717.2215.3920.9319.159.8910.0246.2945.378.778.3441.0439.396.665.4439.5625.69

